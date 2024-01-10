Rapper 50 Cent is putting sex on backburner for 2024
Story highlights
Rapper 50 Cent is going off sex for the new year. The rapper-actor has admitted that he's committed to his goals for 2024 and putting sex on the back burner.
Rapper 50 Cent is going off sex for the new year. The rapper-actor has admitted that he's committed to his goals for 2024 and putting sex on the back burner.
Rapper 50 Cent is going off sex for the new year. The rapper-actor has admitted that he's committed to his goals for 2024 and putting sex on the back burner.
"My new idea is so big, I don’t have time to be distracted I’m practising abstinence," the rapper shared on Tuesday on his social media platforms. "I have been meditating and focusing on my goals. I hope this New Year helps you excel to the next level."
The rapper looked sharp in the post, wearing a grey three-piece suit as he sipped on his own Branson Cognac from his G-Unit Brands while holding a cigar.
50 Cent, whose full name is Curtis Jackson, became popular in the late ‘90s, and was then discovered by Eminem in the early ’00s.
He released his critically acclaimed debut studio album, Get Rich or Die Tryin in 2003, which earned accolades throughout the music industry, and was certified platinum nine times in the US.