Rapper 50 Cent is putting sex on backburner for 2024

Rapper 50 Cent is going off sex for the new year. The rapper-actor has admitted that he's committed to his goals for 2024 and putting sex on the back burner.



"My new idea is so big, I don’t have time to be distracted I’m practising abstinence," the rapper shared on Tuesday on his social media platforms. "I have been meditating and focusing on my goals. I hope this New Year helps you excel to the next level."



The rapper looked sharp in the post, wearing a grey three-piece suit as he sipped on his own Branson Cognac from his G-Unit Brands while holding a cigar.



50 Cent, whose full name is Curtis Jackson, became popular in the late ‘90s, and was then discovered by Eminem in the early ’00s.