Rani Mukerji to play the lead in child welfare drama ‘Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway’

Rani Mukherji has a birthday treat for all her fans. The actor who turns 42 today, is set to play the lead in Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment's 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway'





Touted as an untold story about a journey of a mother's battle against an entire country, the movie will be directed by Ashima Chibber, known for 'Mere Dad Ki Maruti'. Mukerji said the announcement has made her birthday special. The actor said, "Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway" is one of the most "significant films" of her career spanning 25 years. She made her debut with the 1996 drama "Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat".



"I started my career with 'Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat', which was a woman-centric film, and coincidentally in my 25th year, I'm announcing a film that is also centered around a woman's resolve to fight against all odds and take on a country. 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway' is a story of true human resilience and it is a film that is dedicated to all the mothers out there. It is truly one of the most amazing scripts that I have read in a long time and I immediately decided to do this special film," Mukerji said in a statement.



The actor was last seen on the big screen in the 2019 action-drama 'Mardaani 2' and is gearing up for the release of 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' next month, where she will be seen doing a cameo alongside Saif Ali Khan.



Mukerji said she is thrilled to collaborate with filmmaker Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment, who she has known since her breakthrough 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' (1998) on which he served as an assistant director to then debutant director Karan Johar. "I am happy that Zee Studios has collaborated with them on this powerful script. To partner with Ashima Chibber, my director, is something I am looking forward to, whose vision for the film and intent with this project has truly bowled me over," she added.



Inspired by a true story, the film will mark Mukerji's first collaboration with Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani (Emmay Entertainment), and Zee Studios. Monisha Advani, partner, Emmay Entertainment is happy to back the "extremely potent drama" and said the film has a sensitive script.



(With Inputs fro9m PTI)