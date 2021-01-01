Ranbir Kapoor to star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next film ‘Animal’

Ranbir Kapoor has welcomed the new year with the new film in his kitty. On the first day of 2021, a new crime drama titled, 'Animal', was announced which will have Ranbir playing the lead in the film.



Helmed by 'Kabir Singh' director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie will also star Parineeti Chopra, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.



Anil Kapoor also shared the gripping motion poster, revealing the movie title, ''Oh boy! The new year just gets better with this whistle! Presenting, #Animal, can't wait for our journey to begin''.

The clip has a fascinated audio of Ranbir giving a monologue about his father and asking him to be his son in his next birth so that he can show how to love.

While talking about the movie Ranbir said, ''During the pandemic, we all got some time to introspect and choose films that are close to our hearts. So when Sandeep narrated the story, I grew close to the character and was immediately keen on doing the role.''

The movie is being produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures & Murad Khetani’s Cine1Studios.



Meanwhile, Ranbir will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's sci-fi movie, 'Brahmastra' opposite girlfriend Alia Bhatt. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna.