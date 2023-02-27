Ranbir Kapoor talks about parenthood, calls his daughter Raha, 'magical'

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt became parents last year and are currently embracing the most beautiful period of their lives, parenthood. Alia and Ranbir never miss an opportunity to talk about their little daughter Raha and recently, the 'Shamshera' actor spoke about her little princess and how he does not want to leave her home or her daughter.



Kapoor has been busy recently while promoting his upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and on Sunday, during a media interaction, Ranbir said, "This morning, even to get that 20 minutes with her before my flight, it just rejuvenates you. I miss her a lot; I keep seeing her photos."



"Are you a father?" Ranbir questioned a media person. The reporter replied, 'No'.



"Okay! I wish that upon you because it`s truly the best feeling in the world," the actor smiled.



"It feels like a new understanding of love. You were asking me about the language of love, but the baby has no language. It's a love you cannot describe," he added.