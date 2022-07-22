This actor is Ranbir Kapoor's favourite pan-India star

Bollywood Actor Ranbir Kapoor recently revealed that Prabhas is his favourite pan-Indian star at the moment. In an interview, when Kapoor was asked to name his all-time favourite Pan India star at the moment, the actor took Prabhas’s name.

Earlier this year, during the promotions in different cities, Ranbir had revealed that Prabhas is a dear friend. In a video shared by one of Ranbir's fan accounts, a host can be heard asking Ranbir about his favourite actor, to which Ranbir says, “I would say, I also love my darling Prabhas. He is a very dear friend of mine. All of them are great but if I have to choose one, I'll say darling Prabhas.”

'Shamshera' review: Ranbir Kapoor's film is best viewed with ear plugs on

Prabhas is one of the celebrated actors in India. He amasses a huge fan following not only in India but also across the world. The audience loves him for his fine acting, strong screen presence, and modest attitude. Prabhas is the only superstar to have four Pan India films to his credit, making him the biggest star in India today.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhas will be seen in Om Raut’s Adipurush next to Kriti Sanon, Prashanth Neel’s Salaar next to Shruti Hasan, and Nag Ashwin’s Project K along with Deepika Padukone.