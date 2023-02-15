Rana Naidu trailer: Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh get in a face-off

Rana Daggubati and his uncle Venkatesh Daggubati will appear on the screen together for the first time in Netflix’s Rana Naidu. It is the Indian adaptation of Ray Donovan. In the project, the Telugu films stars will play the warring father and son duo. They will take on the roles of Liev Schreiber and Jon Voight of the original series.

Rana Naidu will drop on Netflix on March 10. Created by Karan Anshuman and produced by Sunder Aaron through Locomotive Global, it is helmed by Anshuman and Suparn S Varma.

In the Netflix show, Deadline reports that Rana Daggubati will play a celebrity fixer who can deal with any problem, but when it comes to dealing with his father, he gets all worked up. On the role, the actor said, “Playing the role of Rana Naidu was exceptionally challenging. He’s a complex character with a deep emotional connection to his family, but also struggles with his relationship with his father. Amidst all this drama is Rana’s professional journey and what it requires of him.”

Venkatesh Daggubati said, “Portraying the character of Naga is an entirely new experience for me…with his playful demeanour that stands in stark contrast to Rana’s more intense personality. This character is witty, charismatic and layered.”

Watch the trailer here: