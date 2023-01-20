Rami Malek in talks to star in limited series on silent comedy movie star Buster Keaton

Rami Malek has been roped for a limited series on the life of Buster Keaton. The series is currently being developed by Warner Bros. Television. The Oscar winner will play the silent comedy movie star in the show with Matt Reeves set to helm the project.

Since it's still in the first phase of development, there are talks that Ted Cohen will write and serve as an executive producer on the project. It will be produced by Matt Reeves’ 6th & Idaho Productions, Rami Malek and David Weddle. As for inspiration, the limited series will be based on James Curtis’ book Buster Keaton: A Filmmaker’s Life.

Buster Keaton worked in films such as The Playhouse, Cops, The Electric House, Sherlock Jr and The General among several others. He was known for his deadpan expressions in the films. Born into a vaudeville family, the actor’s career took a slump after he tied with MGM and lost his artistic independence. His personal relationship also took an ugly turn as he became divorced and became an alcoholic. His career picked up in the 1940s and earned an Academy Honorary Award in 1959.

Filmmakers including Mel Brooks, Martin Scorsese and Orson Welles were inspired by Buster Keaton, seeing him as an artist who was ahead of his time.