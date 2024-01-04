Ramayan star Dipika Chikhlia invited to inaugural ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya

Dipika Chikhlia, who played Sita in the iconic TV show Ramayan, has revealed that she will be attending the historic consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22. She played Sita in Ramanand Sagar's iconic show Ramayan 36 years ago.



Dipika confirmed that she has been invited to the grand ceremony. She is likely to be accompanied by Arun Govil, who had essayed the role of Lord Ram in the show, which spanned 78 episodes on Doordarshan.



"Yes, we have been invited to Ayodhya on January 22... It will be something magical and a historic moment," Dipika told PTI in an interview.



"I have always said that I am very blessed that I could play Sita ji in Ramayan. It has been a very divine experience to be a part of something as magical as Ramayan. I enjoyed my journey throughout. I was one of those few actors who played Sita... but I continued to remain Sita ji till date. So I think we have all been very blessed," she added.