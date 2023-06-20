Ram Charan and wife Upasana welcome the birth of their first child together
Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela welcomed their first child together on Tuesday. Upasana gave birth in a private hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday morning.
It's a girl! RRR star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela welcomed their first child together on Tuesday. Upasana gave birth in a private hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday morning. Both mother and the child are doing fine.
On Monday, the actor and his wife were spotted at a hospital in Hyderabad during the evening, The news of the baby's arrival was shared on Tuesday morning by the hospital in a bulletin.
The bulletin read, “Miss Upasana Kamineni and Ram Charan Konidela had a baby girl on 20th June 2023, at Apollo hospital Jubilee Hills Hyderabad. The baby and mother are doing well.”
The pregnancy announcement
Ram Charan, who is the son of actor-politician Chiranjeevi, announced the news of Upasana's pregnancy in December 2022.
"With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana & Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude Surekha & Chiranjeevi Konideli, Shobana & Anil Kamineni (sic)," the couple had announced in a social media post.
The news was also shared by the couple's family including Chiranjeevi. Since the announcement, the couple has had several baby showers and even travelled to the US for Oscars 2023 and a babymoon.