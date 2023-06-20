Ram Charan and wife Upasana welcome the birth of their first child together

It's a girl! RRR star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela welcomed their first child together on Tuesday. Upasana gave birth in a private hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday morning. Both mother and the child are doing fine.

On Monday, the actor and his wife were spotted at a hospital in Hyderabad during the evening, The news of the baby's arrival was shared on Tuesday morning by the hospital in a bulletin.



The bulletin read, “Miss Upasana Kamineni and Ram Charan Konidela had a baby girl on 20th June 2023, at Apollo hospital Jubilee Hills Hyderabad. The baby and mother are doing well.”