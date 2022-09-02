Raju Srivastav put on ventilator again due to mild fever

Comedian Raju Srivastav has been put on a ventilator again after he had a mild fever. The comedian is being treated in Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

According to reports, the actor gained consciousness on August 25 and had been recovering since then but the latest development has once again made his fans worry about his health.

Reports state that the comedian is still conscious even and with normal body movements. The comedian was earlier registering Spo2 levels of 80 percent to 90 percent without oxygen support.

Raju Srivastava was admitted to AIIMS on August 10 after he suffered a heart attack at his gym. His trainer immediately took him to the hospital. Over the past few days, the comedian`s health has witnessed significant fluctuations.

Currently, the comedian is being closely monitored for fever as he continues to recuperate.



Raju has been active in the entertainment industry since the late 1980s and received recognition after participating in the first season of the stand-up comedy show 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' in 2005.

Then he went on to climb the ladder of success by sharing the big screen with renowned Bollywood stars. The stand-up comedian turned politician and actor is very popular for his stage character 'Gajodhar Bhaiya'.