Rajkummar Rao & Bhumi Pednekar starrer 'Badhaai Do' to go on floors in 2021

'Badhai Ho' turns 2, one of the most epic family drama in Indian cinema, to mark the special occasion makers announced the filming of the sequel titled 'Badhai Do' will go on floors next year. Earlier, the movie was planned to go on floors in June but due to the pandemic, the shoot was postponed.



Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao took their Instagram to share the big news"Aye @rajkummar_rao time to say #BadhaaiDo, milte hain set pe, January 2021. Bring it on @jungleepictures #HarshavardhanKulkarni #AkshatGhildial @sumadhikary," wrote Bhumi.

The second-Installment will come with all-new cast and plot and will see Bhumi and Rao in the lead role, directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni. It is penned by Suman Adhikary and Akshay Ghildial, who also wrote the dialogues of the first part.



Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta starrer 'Badhaai Ho' was a rib-tickling comedy about an unplanned pregnancy that leads to chaos in a middle-class family in Delhi. The film released in 2018. The movie won National film award last year(2019) and was a box office hit as well.

The movie will hit big screens in early 2021.