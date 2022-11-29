Rajinikanth's 20-year-old film 'Baba' to re-release on his birthday 

Composer AR Rahman has also requested the makers for a preview of the film’s new version. The music maestro has reportedly volunteered to improve the film’s score if required.



Earlier the makers had planned a token release in a single theatre in Tamil Nadu to mark the actor's birthday but the as the news of the re-release spread, the excitement among fans also increased which compelled the makers to consider a re-release of the film across the country. It will also release in select international markets.



Rajinikanth wrote and produced 'Baba' and played the lead in the film. The film was released amid a lot of hype in 2002, given that the film marked the reunion of Rajinikanth and Suresh after a long gap.



While the film was released amid huge fanfare, it failed to create an impact at the box office and is considered one of the biggest flops in Rajinikanth’s career. Taking full responsibility for 'Baba’s' commercial failure, Rajinikanth compensated for the losses incurred by the film’s distributors and set a new precedent in the film industry.