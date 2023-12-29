Rajinikanth pays last respects to Vijayakanth, recalls his fond memories with the late actor

Politician and actor Vijayakanth breathed his last on Thursday (Dec 28) after a prolonged illness. He was 71. Vijayakanth, who was the founder of India's Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) party and a well-known Tamil actor, has left a huge legacy behind him. To pay last respects to the late actor, legendary actor Rajinikanth visited Anna Salai district in Tamil Nadu, India.

After meeting the family of the late actor, Rajinikanth interacted with the media as he called Vijayakanth ''the epitome of friendship.''



“I am deeply saddened. There is a lot to talk about Vijayakanth, most importantly it is his friendship. He is an example of what friendship embodies. If someone comes to know about Vijayakanth, they will be perpetually captivated by his enduring kindness, that is the reason why he has so many friends. They will be ready to sacrifice their lives for him,” he said.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Actor Rajinikanth pays tribute to DMDK chief and Actor Captain Vijayakanth at Island ground, Anna Salai in Chennai.



DMDK chief Captain Vijayakanth passed away at a hospital in Chennai yesterday.

Saying that he was an example of bravery and courage, Rajinikanth recalled the incident when Vijayakanth stood beside him. Emotional Rajnikanth told the media, “I was so sick and was admitted to Ramachandra Hospital (Chennai). I was not conscious. There was a huge gathering of public and media and it was causing a lot of trouble. Vijayakanth came there and in five minutes, he dispersed everyone. He informed (hospital management) to provide a room next to me and told them that he would take care of Annan (brother). I cannot forget that,” Rajinikanth said in a choked-up voice, trying to hold back tears.''



Soon after his death was announced, tributes started pouring in. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the DMDK chief a "legend of Tamil film world."



"Extremely saddened by the passing away of Thiru Vijayakanth Ji. A legend of the Tamil film world, his charismatic performances captured the hearts of millions," PM Modi posted on his official handle on X.



In his career spanning decades, Vijayakanth was part of many notable films including Vaidehi Kathirunthal, Amman Kovil Kizhakale, Poonthotta Kaavalkaaran, Senthoora Poove, Pulan Visaranai, Chinna Gounder, Honest Raj. The late actor was awarded Kalaimamani in 2001, The highest civilian award in Tamil Nadu.