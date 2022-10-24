Rajinikanth greets fans outside his Chennai residence on Diwali | Watch

Superstar Rajinikanth, who isn't just loved and appreciated as an actor but also worshipped as the Thalaivaa, stepped out of his Chennai house on Monday morning to greet and wish his fans on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

Dressed in a simple white Kurta and lungi, the actor waved at the enthusiastic fans who had gathered in front of his residence. Videos and photos of the same have gone viral on social media.

Seeing the viral photos and videos, netizens hailed the veteran star for his simplicity. And, many praised the actor for not disappointing his fans who had been eagerly waiting outside his residence to get a glimpse of their favourite star.

Talking about Rajinikanth, the 'Thalaiva' of Tollywood, needs no description. He has established a stronghold in the Tamil film industry with the portrayal of various characters and performing in every movie genre. Some of Rajinikanth's best films include, 'Kabali', 'Sivaji', 'Annaatthe', and 'Lingaa' to name a few of the plethora of movies he has acted in.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth was last seen in 'Annaatthe', directed by Siva, which gathered mixed reviews from the audiences and was released on the occasion of Diwali 2021.

He will be next seen in an action thriller film 'Jailer' alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ramya Krishnan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Shiva Rajkumar.

Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the shooting for the project has already begun. The official release date is still awaited.

Before 'Jailer', Rajnikanth and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan worked together in 'Robot' which was a blockbuster hit. Ash and Rajini's on-screen chemistry was nothing short of magical in this film.

(With inputs from agencies)