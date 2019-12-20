Rajinikanth finally reacts on CAA protests, says 'Violence cannot be a way out for any issue'

After staying mum on the ongoing anti- CAA protest for days, Tamil superstar broke his silence on Thursday and expressed concern over the violence in several parts of the country over the Citizenship Amendment Act.



Reacting to the ongoing situation, the actor shared a tweet on Friday, "Violence cannot be a way out for any issue. Rather it should not become a solution. People must have a love for the country, think better for the country and have unity amongst themselves. The present situation of violence pains my heart."



Rajinikanth, who was not explicit whether he is supporting the CAA and NRC, said that "violence should not be the solution for the problems".



Asking to bring an end to the violence, the actor`s statement got the attention of both the critics and the supporters on twitter. His statement was criticised by many who are furious on his take on the issue as they considered it was an insult to the student community.

On the other hand, his supporters were quick to list out some examples of peaceful protests carried by the star himself earlier favouring his idea of peaceful protests.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth's friend, actor Kamal Haasan, has strongly condemned CAA and expressed his solidarity to students. Haasan has been regularly tweeting, condemning arrests of intellectuals and students by the police.



The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) seeks to grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.