Raghava Lawrence on why he changed movie title from 'Kanchana' to 'Laxmmi Bomb'

Akshay Kumar's most awaited movie of the year, 'Laxxmi Bomb' is being riddled with controveries one after another -- for the name of the movie to being accused of promoting love jihad.



Now, movie director Raghav Lawrence has revealed why he changed the name of the Hindi remake of Tamil movie 'Kanchana' to 'Laxmmi Bomb' and why he choose to put word bomb after Laxmmi. He summed it up as a creative call to attract more audience.



He said, "Our Tamil film was named after the main lead character Kanchana. Kanchana means gold which is a form of Lakshmi. Earlier I considered going the same way for the Hindi remake but we collectively decided that the name must appeal to the Hindi audience''.

He said, "By god's grace, it was turning out to be a cracker of a film, so we named it 'Laxmmi Bomb'. Like a dhamaka of Laxmmi Bomb cannot be missed, the transgender lead character is powerful and radiant. Hence the name fits perfectly." Watch 'Laxmmi Bomb' trailer here.



The director said that the movie gave a social message about the transgender community with a pinch of horror and comedy, and further told how movie received an appreciation from transgenders when it was released in Tamil.



"After 'Kanchana' released in Tamil, the movie received huge appreciation from transgenders. They directly came to my home and blessed me," he added.

Also read: #ShameOnYouAkshayKumar trends as Twitter raises objection to 'Laxmmi Bomb'



He continued, "So, in Hindi when Akshay sir is playing the role, I believe that the message will reach an even wider audience. My special thanks to Akshay sir for accepting and playing this role."



Directed by Raghava Lawrence, the movie also features Kiara Advani in a pivotal role. The upcoming movie deals with a ghost seeking vengeance for being wronged and haunts everyone who is staying in the house.



The movie was scheduled to hit the theatres on Eid but due to the pandemic, the makers decided to shift it to OTT. The movie is slated to release on November 9, 2020, on DisneyPlus Hotstar.