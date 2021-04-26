'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' first song 'Seeti Maar' released

The first song titled `Seeti Maar` from `Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai` featuring Salman Khan and Disha Patani is out.



The groovy, peppy number caught the fans' attention since the trailer of the film released, a while back. Salman Khan dropped the much-awaited dance number from the much-awaited Hindi film.







The lyrics of the cabaret track have been penned by Shabbir Ahmad and the music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad (DSP), after his last collaboration with Salman with `Dhinka Chika` from 2011 rom-com `Ready`.



The track is crooned by Kamaal Khan and Iulia. Jani Master and Prabhudeva have presented a good mix of classic South style choreography with hip-hop.



Alongside Salman Khan and Disha Patani, `Radhe` also stars Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The movie is presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, produced By Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Pvt. limited.



The movie will release in over 40 countries, including a theatrical release in major overseas markets on May 13 2021, on the occasion of Eid. The film will be available on ZEE5 with ZEE`s pay per view service ZEEPlex on the Zee5 OTT platform and all leading DTH operators.



