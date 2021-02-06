'Radhe Shyam' pre-teaser featuring Prabhas gives a romantic glimpse into the film

Makers released the new pre teaser of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer 'Radhe Shyam'. The short clip gives us a glimpse of the romantic world of the anticipated movie.



The teaser features Prabhas and his look from 'Baahubali' and 'Saaho' after which he is shown walking down a snowy lane with mild snowfall and can be seen lost in dreaming with an adorable smile.

Sharing the teaser on Twitter, the makers wrote that the teaser will be released on February 14. “Get ready for the biggest love announcement of the decade! 14th Feb, save the date”.

Prabhas looks magical in a red velvet jacket with a white t-shirt and black jeans. "You have known the man... It's time to know his heart... This Valentine's Day you shall witness love." The video reads with soothing music playing in the background.



The movie will be a period love story set in the backdrop of Europe. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam also features Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Bhagyashree, Murali Sharma, and Sathyan Sivakumar.