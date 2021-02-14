'Radhe Shyam' featuring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde to release on this date

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer romantic-drama 'Radhe Shyam' is slated to have a theatrical release on July 30.



The makers announced the date along with the teaser of the film, on social media

"This Valentines, let us celebrate love with the biggest announcement of the year! #RadheShyam to release in a theatre near you on 30th July! #ValentinesWithRS," the official handle of T-Series wrote.



Set in vintage Rome the teaser opens with the Prabhas flirting with Hegde at a railway station in Italian.



‘Radhe Shyam’ is a period love story set in the backdrop of Europe. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam also features Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Bhagyashree, Murali Sharma and Sathyan Sivakumar.



Prabhas has a packed film line-up, including Nag Ashwin's multilingual sci-fi film co-starring Deepika Padukone, Om Raut's screen adaptation of the epic Ramayana "Adipurush" and "KGF" director Prashanth Neel's underworld action thriller, "Salaar".



Hegde will be next seen in the Koratala Siva directed historical action film "Acharya", Salman Khan-starrer drama "Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali", and the comedy "Cirkus" with Ranveer Singh.