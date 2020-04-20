Rachel McAdams reveals what's keeping her busy during lockdown

Actor Rachel McAdams revealed what has been keeping her busy while she`s stuck inside her home due to the coronavirus lockdown.



According to the News agency, the `Notebook` star recently appeared in an interview with Canada's 'Heroes of Health: COVID-19 Stream-a-Thon' and said, "I have a very welcome distraction through my son, who is 2. So that`s pretty much what I do all the time."

The 41-year-old actor also shared that despite occasionally thinking that some alone time would be nice, she likes having her son around.



She admitted that her son is so entertaining and said, "I thought about, Would I rather be alone in quarantine? Or with my family? You know, there are days sure, but I mean I would be so bored without him around to make it so fun."

Luckily, there has been plenty for the `Doctor Strange` actor and her little guy to get out and do. She said, "We live sort of out in the country, there is a little farm down the road, so we can go to it and look at the animals. We`ve been doing some planting, some okra. Well, I do the planting and he snacks most of the day."



The 'Disobedience' actor also said that she is glad her son is so young because she doesn`t have to attempt to assist him with schooling as so many parents around the globe are.



She said, "I`m very grateful he`s not in school yet because I can`t even imagine trying to teach anything. We`ve been really lucky with that, and he`s not a teenager. I feel bad for teenagers, although they just want to self-isolate anyway... We kind of hit the sweet spot."



The actor also called her son 'a really good kid' who can 'entertain himself for a while'.