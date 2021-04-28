Rachel Bilson: 'The OC' reboot would be awesome

Actress Rachel Bilson, who gained instant fandom with her role as Summer Roberts in the popular teen drama series 'The OC' roots for a reboot of the popular series.



The series originally ran between 2003 and 2007, and it also stars Peter Gallagher, Kelly Rowan, Ben McKenzie, Mischa Barton, Adam Brody, Chris Carmack, Tate Donovan and Autumn Reeser among others.



"I know we talked about definitely getting together personally, as a reunion ... all of us getting together. I think we have spoken to some already, everyone`s on board for that. But a reboot would be awesome," Bilson told Entertainment Tonight, reports femalefirst.co.uk.



She added, "I think that`s in the hands of (creators and executive producers) Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. There`s still a ways to go, so maybe they`ll figure it out! That`d be fun."



Despite the show`s success, Bilson doesn`t actually have many vivid memories of the series.



"I`ve learned that I actually have zero memory and don`t remember most of the things that happened on this show. So I`m kind of going through this with everyone else, re-watching it, discovering it.I wouldn`t even say rediscovering it, (I`m) discovering it for the first time!"



The actress is now the mother of a six-year-old daughter called Briar Rose. She feels that motherhood has changed her attitude towards the show.



"I`m watching it now as a mother, and I`m seeing all of these things that I`m definitely not OK with as a mother, so that`s been eye opening. But more than anything it`s just been a lot of fun," she said.



She joked that she`ll wait until her daughter is in her mid-30s before she introduces her to the series.



"When she is 35 or older. I`m going to hold her off from it for as long as possible!" she said.