Queen Elizabeth to appear on TV hours before Meghan and Harry's tell-all interview to Oprah

Hours before Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to sit down for a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II will appear on TV to address and celebrate the Commonwealth on March 7.



According to reports, the Queen will share her annual message to mark Commonwealth Day, which is on March 8 this year, in a special programme on BBC One that will replace the usual annual service, which has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Her appearance will come just hours before her grandson Harry and his wife Meghan tell the world about why they left the royal family, in a move that has shocked and angered its remaining members.



Westminster Abbey, where the annual service was to have been held, said Monday the programme will also involve Harry's father Prince Charles, elder brother Prince William, and other senior royals.



Harry and Meghan announced last week the "intimate" interview with the US chat show host, in which they are expected to air their grievances about how they were treated inside the family following their fairy tale wedding in 2018.



Soon after the news of their interview came into light, Buckingham Palace announced the couple had permanently quit royal duties, just over a year after they rocked the monarchy by announcing plans to "step back" from their roles.



The Queen ordered the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as they are formally known, to relinquish their honorary titles and patronages following the confirmation that they would not be returning as working royals.



Harry and Meghan quit their roles as senior members of the royal family in March 2020 and relocated to the United States. They have since embarked on several commercial ventures there including lucrative tie-ups with the streaming platforms Netflix and Spotify.



On Valentine's Day earlier this month, the couple announced that they were expecting their second baby together. They are parents to one-year-old Archie.



(With inputs from AFP)