Queen Elizabeth II secretly battled bone marrow cancer in final years, new book claims

Queen Elizabeth II secretly battled cancer in the final years of her life. The longest reigning monarch of the United Kingdom passed away "peacefully" at her home in Balmoral Castle, Aberdeenshire, Scotland, on September 8, 2022, at the age of 96. Months later, a new biography, 'Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait,' written by author Gyles Brandreth, has claimed that the monarch was suffering from a form of bone cancer in the final years of her life.



In the new book, author Brandreth wrote, via the Daily Mail: "I had heard that the Queen had a form of myeloma, or bone marrow cancer, which would explain her tiredness and weight loss, as well as those "mobility issues" we were often told about during the last year or so of her life.



"The most common symptom of myeloma is bone pain, especially in the pelvis and lower back, and multiple myeloma is a disease that often affects the elderly," the former MP wrote.



"Currently, there is no known cure, but treatment, including medicines to help regulate the immune system and drugs that help prevent the weakening of the bones, can reduce the severity of its symptoms and extend the patient’s survival by months or two to three years."



Brandreth also mentioned in the royal book that Queen knew she had limited time left, so she made sure that she had "no regrets" left before her death.



"Her Majesty always knew that her remaining time was limited. She accepted this with all the grace you'd expect,'' an expert from the book reads.



However, in September, the National Records of Scotland made her death certificate public, revealing that the late monarch died of "old age."