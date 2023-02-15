Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story trailer out!  New web series from Shondaland to release on this date

As fans wait for the third season of Bridgerton, Shondaland has unveiled the trailer of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story on social media. The show is a spin-off on the Bridgerton universe and talks of the origin story of Queen Charlotte and her rise to power.



Taking to Instagram, OTT platform Netflix shared the teaser which they captioned, "A love story that changed the world. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, streaming May 4 only on Netflix. Save the date."



The limited series is all set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from May 4, 2023.



The series will tell the story of how the young Queen`s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton.



Soon after the makers unveiled the teaser, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons."Can't say how much I`ve waited for this," a fan commented. Another user wrote, "Can`t waittt."