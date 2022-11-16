'Qala' trailer: Tripti Dimri, Bail Khan's psychological drama is set in 1940s

Tripti Dimri plays a famous Indian playback singer who is plagued by her past in filmmaker Anvitaa Dutt's psychological drama 'Qala'. OTT platform Netflix dropped the first trailer of the film on social media on Tuesday night.



But the beginning and end of her spiral is her relationship with her mother, the pathology of her upbringing and the neurosis it leads to. In the trailer, Triptii as Qala showcased her art of singing and how she is reaching the peak of her career. When her career was at stake due her personal life and bond with her mother, played by Swastika Mukherjee. Then, Babil Khan enters as Qala`s new competition in the form of Jagan.



Son of late actor Irrfan Khan, Babil makes his acting debut with this film.





This is Anvitaa Dutt's second film with Tripti Dimri, Netflix and CleaSlate Filmz. The team worked together in 2020 in 'Bulbull'.



Talking about the film, Anvitaa Dutt, Director, said, "To have my second directorial venture with Cleanslate Filmz and Netflix feels wonderful. Qala is an emotional story set in the world of music. It is about a mother-daughter relationship, the pressures of fame and what it can do to you. The trailer is a small glimpse of what is to come and I am looking forward to audiences immersing themselves into Qala`s world on December 1st. Our brilliant cast and crew have seen our vision through while crafting this project. We truly hope to entertain viewers across the world through the world of Qala."



Cleanslate Filmz Producer, Karnesh Ssharma added, "Teaming up once again with Anvitaa Dutt and Netflix on Qala is very exciting for us at Cleanslate Filmz as we gravitate towards unique and poignant stories. Like a song, the trailer rises, falls and reaches a crescendo, taking the viewers along into Qala's life, her career and her thoughts. This is a very special film as it relays a strong underlying message which we strive to amplify to the global audiences in over 190 countries through our leading streaming partner Netflix."



Ruchikaa Kapoor, Director, Hindi Original Films, Netflix India, said, "Qala is an emotional journey of a singer navigating professional success while battling personal turmoil. Anvita Dutt`s distinct storytelling explores many facets of the mother-daughter relationship, starring Triptii Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee, and supremely talented debutant Babil Khan. Qala is an important story to tell with universal themes and incredible music and visuals."



Anvitaa Dutt`s directorial return to Netflix stars Swastika Mukherjee, Amit Sial, Neer Raao, Avinash Raj Sharma and Ashish Singh in the lead roles. The film is produced by Karnesh Ssharma under the banner of Clean Slate Filmz. 'Qala' releases on Netflix on December 1.