Pushpa 2 teaser piques curiosity as fans wait for the big trailer

Look who's back! On Wednesday, Pushpa 2 creators share a quick look of the movie which piqued the excitement of fans who have been waiting eagerly for the trailer of the sequel.



The first film, Pushpa: The Rise, released on 2012, created a tsunami at the box office. The film's dialogues and songs led to massive trends on social media platforms.



For the sequel, Allu Arjun, the superstar who delivered a power-packed performance is returning with the second installment of the movie sooner than we expected.



The makers of Pushpa took to their Twitter handle on Wednesday and shared a 20-second-long video feature from the movie. Even though the video was short it was enough to create curiosity among fans.