Pushpa 2 teaser piques curiosity as fans wait for the big trailer
Pushpa: The Rule will also feature actress Rashmika Mandanna. The first movie in the franchise was Pushpa: The Rise, an action entertainer directed by Sukumar, was released in theatres on December 17, 2021.
Look who's back! On Wednesday, Pushpa 2 creators share a quick look of the movie which piqued the excitement of fans who have been waiting eagerly for the trailer of the sequel.
The first film, Pushpa: The Rise, released on 2012, created a tsunami at the box office. The film's dialogues and songs led to massive trends on social media platforms.
For the sequel, Allu Arjun, the superstar who delivered a power-packed performance is returning with the second installment of the movie sooner than we expected.
The makers of Pushpa took to their Twitter handle on Wednesday and shared a 20-second-long video feature from the movie. Even though the video was short it was enough to create curiosity among fans.
Watch Pushpa teaser trailer here:
#WhereIsPushpa ?
The search ends soon!
The HUNT before the RULE
Reveal on April 7th at 4.05 PM
Icon Star @alluarjun @iamRashmika #FahadhFaasil @aryasukku @ThisIsDSP @SukumarWritings @MythriOfficial pic.twitter.com/ayodpfY45a
The glimpses had a voice-over referring to the character of Pushpa Raj escaping from Tirupati jail. The video mentions the hunt as makers plan a grand reveal for the story on 7th April which is one day prior to Allu`s birthday.
The film, which stars Allu Arjun in the lead role, was widely praised. Fahadh Faasil was also part of the film.