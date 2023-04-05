ugc_banner

Pushpa 2 teaser piques curiosity as fans wait for the big trailer

New DelhiEdited By: Shomini SenUpdated: Apr 05, 2023, 08:40 PM IST

Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Pushpa: The Rule will also feature actress Rashmika Mandanna. The first movie in the franchise was Pushpa: The Rise, an action entertainer directed by Sukumar, was released in theatres on December 17, 2021. 

Look who's back! On Wednesday, Pushpa 2 creators share a quick look of the movie which piqued the excitement of fans who have been waiting eagerly for the trailer of the sequel. 

The first film, Pushpa: The Rise, released on 2012, created a tsunami at the box office. The film's dialogues and songs led to massive trends on social media platforms.

For the sequel, Allu Arjun, the superstar who delivered a power-packed performance is returning with the second installment of the movie sooner than we expected.

The makers of Pushpa took to their Twitter handle on Wednesday and shared a 20-second-long video feature from the movie. Even though the video was short it was enough to create curiosity among fans.

Watch Pushpa teaser trailer here: 

×


The glimpses had a voice-over referring to the character of Pushpa Raj escaping from Tirupati jail. The video mentions the hunt as makers plan a grand reveal for the story on 7th April which is one day prior to Allu`s birthday. 

Pushpa: The Rule will also feature actress Rashmika Mandanna. The first movie in the franchise was Pushpa: The Rise, an action entertainer directed by Sukumar, was released in theatres on December 17, 2021. 

The film, which stars Allu Arjun in the lead role, was widely praised. Fahadh Faasil was also part of the film. 

RELATED

Sudeep announces his support for Basavarj Bommai and BJP in upcoming Karnataka assembly elections

Being 'woke' or just smart? What's behind influx of superhero movies with diverse leads

From family dramas to comedies, Zee Theatre teleplays you can watch this month