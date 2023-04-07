Pushpa 2 poster out! Allu Arjun looks striking and different as Pushpa Raj 

Things are just beginning to get exciting! On Friday, a day before Indian actor Allu Arjun celebrates his 41st birthday, the actor took to social media to share the first poster of his highly anticipated film Pushpa 2. The film is the second installment of the blockbuster Pushpa: The Rising. The poster of Pushpa: The Rule features Arjun in a strikingly different avatar.



The actor sports an intense look in the poster and is dressed in a saree and gold jewelry on him. His face is painted in hues of blue, red, and green. He can also be seen wearing a garland of lemons as he holds a gun and looks intently into the camera.



It is assumed that Arjun’s Pushpa Raj got into the get-up just to hide from the police.



In a run-up to the trailer launch, the makers have shared two unique teasers of Pushpa: The Rule which shows how Pushpa Raj has escaped Tirupathi jail. Though earlier it is assumed that he has been killed by the police, later he is shown to be hiding in a forest.