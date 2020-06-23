Producer Steve Bing, father of Elizabeth Hurley's son, dies by suicide

Filmmaker and philanthropist Steve Bing has died at the age of 55. Steve was once upon a time in a relationship with actress Elizabeth Hurley and the two have a son together, Damian.



Bing's career in film production began when he inherited $600 million from his real estate tycoon grandfather. At the time of his death, his net worth was estimated to be $590 million.



Bing is reported to have died by suicide on Monday afternoon and jumped from the 27th floor of the Century City neighborhood building where he lived. He was reportedly suffering from depression while living in isolation during coronavirus. It is, though, unclear if his mental health had anything to do with his suicide.



Bing's family has been in public life for a long time and his grandfather is credited for building the first luxury apartments in New York in the 1920s. His father, Dr Peter Bing, worked on public health issues for the Johnson White House before relocating to Los Angeles, where he now looks after the family business. The family has appeared on the Forbes list of the 400 richest Americans.



Despite all the fortune and fame, Bing came into the public eye only after he started dating Elizabeth Hurley.



In 2000-2001 Bing came into the spotlight due to his relationship with Hurley and subsequent paternity suit which dominated tabloids for months across UK and US.



Warren Beatty, James Caan, Hugh Hefner and Mick Jagger are known to be friends with Bing.



He also dabbled in writing for films and 2003 his script was made into a film called 'Kangaroo Jack'.



He also produced Tom Hanks' 'Polar Express' and 'Shine A Light', the Rolling Stones film directed by Martin Scorcese.