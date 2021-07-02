Priyanka Chopra, Virat Kohli on Instagram rich list 2021

Global star Priyanka Chopra has now landed on the Hopper Instagram Richlist this year. She is on the 27th spot with 64 million followers on Instagram.

The actress is reportedly getting $403,000 (Rs 3 crore approx) for every promotional post she makes on the photo sharing app.

The Hopper Instagram Richlist is released annually and ranks celebs based on how much they charge for each of their promoted posts on Instagram. Last year, Priyanka was on the 19th spot with $271,000 earned per post. While her earnings per post have increased significantly, those of others have seen a much higher increase.

The only other Indian on the top 30 list is cricketer Virat Kohli. He is at number 19 with 125 million followers getting him $680,000 (Rs 5 crore approx) per post.

Topping the list is football star Cristiano Ronaldo once again. He has 295 million followers and earns $1,604,000 (Rs 11 crore) per post. Others on the list include Dwayne Johnson, Ariana Grande, Kylie Jenner and Taylor Swift.