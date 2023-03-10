Priyanka Chopra Jonas talks about doing action sequences in Citadel, praises the incredible stunt team

The most-awaited trailer of the Russo Brothers' spy thriller Citadel starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden, was released earlier this week and received rave reviews from the audience and critics alike.



The high-octane official trailer introduced us to the world of Citadel, an independent global spy agency that fell eight years ago, and showed Priyanka and Richard as agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Singh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas).



The trailer showed Priyanka and Richard performing some awe-inspiring stunts with some breathtaking visuals.



With much pride in performing these stunts, which only a few would dare to do themselves and trusting the creators with the best stunt team, lead actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas said, ''I have a scar on my eyebrow, and that’s courtesy Citadel. I don’t even cover it anymore, and the stunts were amazing. I think Joe and Anthony brought the most incredible stunt team onto the show with their repertoire. They have worked with the best in the business. We were really lucky to work with people like that. Our stunt team was incredible."



Further, the Quantico actress said the show is infused with drama and storytelling. She said, "What’s so exciting about these huge action pieces was that they are infused with drama and storytelling. We get to see a lot about these characters, how they physically interact, not just great action sequences, but there's drama at the heart of each one of them, so there's a story sort of interwoven in all the stunts. And that was just very cool and new for me."







The series also stars Stanley Tucci as Bernard Orlick, Lesley Manville as Dahlia Archer, Osy Ikhile as Carter Spence, Ashleigh Cummings as Abby Conroy and Davik Silje, Caoilinn Springall as Hendrix Conroy, and more.



Executive produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO and showrunner David Weil, Citadel will stream exclusively on Prime Video starting April 28, across 240 countries and territories in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.