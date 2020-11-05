Priyanka Chopra celebrates 20 years of Miss World win and film debut

Its been 20 eventful years since Priyanka Chopra won the historic Miss World Pageant in 2000 and subsequently made her debut in films.



On Wednesday, Priyanka took to her Facebook page to walk down the memory lane and recalled her entry to the "magical world". She use the hashtag #20in2020.



She shared a video collage of clips from her early films and her Miss World pageant win. In her post, Priyanka mentioned her Tamil debut film 'Thamizhan', and first Hindi films 'The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy' and 'Andaaz', both of which released in 2003.

"Back to where it all started #20in2020. Seems like another lifetime now... back when it all started and I fell in love with the movies. Being in Indian movies was like entering a magical world.. I went in blind, with no idea what to expect and no formal training. It`s been a rollercoaster ride of challenges and milestones with so much I`ve learned since and so many incredible people I met along the way. I`d like to thank everyone who took a chance on me at the beginning. These 3 movies set me up on a trajectory I would never have expected," the actress wrote in her Facebook post.



"Can`t agree more lala paaji #LaraDuttaBhupathi... We were such kaccha papads (novices)! Thank you for your beautiful words... you are as gracious and kind as the first day we met," she wrote in a special post to Lara, her co-star in 'Andaaz' who also appeared in her video.



Priyanka Chopra subsequently went on to work in several blockbuster films like 'Don', 'Dostana' and 'Fashion' which also won her the Best Actress National Film Award. Priyanka has over the past years moved to Hollywood, featured in a series called 'Quantico' and films like 'Baywatch'. She will soon be seen Netflix film 'The White Tiger.