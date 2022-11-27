Princess Charlotte will be given ‘Duchess Of Edinburgh’ title after Queen Elizabeth: Report

Princess Charlotte might be the new Duchess of Edinburgh. After Queen Elizabeth passed away on September 8, every member of the royal family got the news. And, now King Charles III is planning to give her granddaughter Charlotte the Duchess of Edinburgh title, previously held by the beloved Queen.



According to the royal insider, King wants his seven-year-old granddaughter to take the title as a "fitting way to remember the Queen", who was also Duchess of Edinburgh before she took the throne in 1952, reports Mail Online.



Charlotte, daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton, is third in line to the throne after her father and brother, Prince George.



"Discussions are underway, but the preferred outcome for the King is that this title ought to go to Princess Charlotte," a source told the Daily Mail.



"It would be a fitting way to remember the Queen—who, of course, had the title Duchess of Edinburgh—and a way for His Majesty to honour the line of succession."



However, earlier there were reports that King Charles' younger brother Prince Edward will inherit the title after the death of his father Prince Philip.



Also, Charlotte is the first royal girl whose position will not be affected by her little brother, Prince Louis, as per the new royal rules.



"Charlotte’s position is historically significant because she is the first female member of the Royal Family whose place in the line of succession will not be surpassed by her younger brother," the source added.



"So it is constitutionally significant that Charlotte should be given such a corresponding title, because it is not beyond the realms of possibility that she will accede to the throne if, for example, Prince George does not have children."



The century-old royal rules were changed to give royal girls the same rights as their brothers. Earlier, Queen Elizabeth's only daughter, Princess Anne, was dropped from the line of succession because of her younger brothers. When Princess Anne was born, she was the third in the line to the throne.

