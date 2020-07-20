Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli release official photos after secret wedding at Windsor

Britain's Princess Beatrice married her fiance Edoardo Mapelli in a private, intimate ceremony at Windsor on July 17. Unlike her cousins Prince William and Prince Harry, her wedding ceremony was a small private affair with limited guests in attendance.



Now, the newlyweds have released the official photographs from their wedding that took place at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge in Windsor.





Beatrice is Prince Andrew and Sarah Fergusson's elder daughter. Her sister Eugenie got married in 2018.



The COVID-19 pandemic had forced the couple to cancel their original plans to marry in May.



Once the UK government allowed weddings post lockdown, the couple married in a small ceremony that was attended by the couple's close family members and Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.



Beatrice and Edoardo began dating in 2018. They got engaged during a weekend trip to Italy in September last year.

Their families have known one another for many years. According to reports, the couple started dating after meeting at Beatrice's sister Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank.