Prince William dumped Kate Middleton over a phone call: Claims new book

No one will never imagine, Prince William who is living a happy life with his wife Kate Middleton and three children would have ever dumped his wife over a phone call.



The new book 'Battle of Brothers' by Royal biographer Robert Lacey claims the brief breakup of the royal couple happened over a phone call. The book reads, Prince called her, when Kate was in a meeting, in the fashion store she was working.



''Kate excused herself to take a call from William in a room,'' Lacey writes. ''She shut the door for more than an hour. When she came out, she was single.'' William, who was 25 then was not sure about her future with the Duchess, after more 6 years of dating. The couple who married in 2011, did break up in 2007, reports claim.



The book further said, that Prince found it difficult to date anyone else, after he broke up with Middleton, as because, ''a surprising number of young women from his circle turned him down flat.'' And despite, everything, he missed Kate's family, the author wrote.



However, the breakup lasted for a couple of months, William addressed their short break-up during their interview in 2010."We were sort of both finding ourselves as such and being different characters and stuff, it was very much trying to find our own way and we were growing up."



Prince and Kate met as students at St. Andrews University in Scotland, and first began dating in 2001.