Prince Harry was pained and devastated over losing military ranks during royal exit

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's biography 'Finding Freedom' have revealed some unknown details of the royals. An excerpt from Carolyn Durand and Omid book, reveals that Harry was pained and devastated over the loss of his military ranks while leaving the royal family.



The author wrote, "The most demoralising aspect of the new deal was his being stripped of his honorary military appointments that had been awarded to him as a senior royal,"



"As a retired serviceman, Harry would always be able to wear his medals, but no longer could he wear uniform as Captain General of the Royal Marines, Honorary Air Force Commandant of the Royal Air Force Base Honington, and honorary Commodore-in-Chief of the Royal Navy’s Small Ships and Diving Operations."



An insider told the authors, that the moment made Harry 'emotional'. It was 'the most painful for Meghan to witness him go through' this phase. Harry's military career ended in June 2015. He received The Captain-General of the Royal Marines one of his highest military titles, from the Queen in December 2017.



Earlier this year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they would be stepping back from senior roles in the royal family and work to become financially independent.

