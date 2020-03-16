Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to reunite with Queen Elizabeth in Scotland this summer

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are all set to return to the United Kingdom- this time to Scotland for a vacation.



The couple has reportedly accepted Queen Elizabeth's invitation at Balmoral in Scotland this summer. The couple will bring their son Archie as well.



"Harry and Meghan accepted the queen's invitation to spend time with her at Balmoral in Scotland this summer," a source said to E! News. "They plan to take Archie with them."



"Last year, they declined her invitation, which caused a bit of a stir, as they took Archie to Ibiza and to Elton John's [vacation home] in the south of France," the source further added.



The couple made headlines earlier this year when they decided to quit from their roles as senior members from the royal family.



The couple has since then moved to Canada and have decided to divide their time between UK and North America.



Markle, 38, and Harry, 35, recently did visit the UK but opted to leave Archie in Canada due to the COVID-19 pandemic.