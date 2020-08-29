Pregnant Chrissy Teigen says she's been eating so much sour candy that her tongue is falling off

American supermodel Chrissy Teigen who is expecting her third child with husband and singer John Legend, revealed on Thursday that she's been eating so much tart-tasting treats lately that her tongue has started peeling.



According to a magazine, the 34-year-old model gave fans a glimpse of the state of her tongue in a clip shared on her Instagram Stories, cautioning viewers, "Fair warning: Do not continue this video if you`re squeamish."

Sticking out her tongue to show discoloured patches on its surface, the Cookbook author continues in the footage, "I told you I`m eating so much sour candy that my tongue is falling off. Look at this."



The 'Chrissy's Court' star is also seen holding up what appears to be bits of skin from her tongue in her hand."It`s literally falling off because I eat so much in the night. I eat sour straws. I suck on them and then after them, I have my Blow Pops. It`s just falling off, my tongue," said Teigen.



The magazine reported that the model goes on to lament how it's been difficult to eat lunch due to her tongue, saying, "I'm trying to eat my noodles, but it's so painful." She explained, "It's hard to eat anything hot, spicy especially. I don't know how to eat it. I think I'll have to put saran wrap on my tongue or something, like a tongue condom of some sort. It hurts,"

On Sunday, the supermodel also spoke about her affinity for sour candy when she asked her Twitter followers for recommendations.



She tweeted, "I am a crazy candy freak and while I prefer sour, I`m open to anything, are there any lesser-known candies you guys I think I should be eating? peanut butter take 5 was extremely eye-opening for me."When one recommended Zours or sour Mike & Iike's` candies, the expectant star replied, "O I LOVED these."