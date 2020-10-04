Prasoon Joshi on Sushant Singh Rajput death: Suicide is a bigger concern than murder

On Friday, a panel of AIIMS doctor said that Sushant Singh Rajput death was a case of suicide. Responding to the news, CBFC chairman Prasoon Joshi said that 'suicide is a disease' and a bigger concern than a murder.



In an interview, the ace-writer said, ''Suicide is a much bigger concern for me than murder because in murder you have a culprit. Suicide is a disease, it is coming out of the fact that something is not right, people are insecure, are not able to cope. It is not a small thing, it is kind of a diagnosis of a disease. It has to be taken seriously by the industry. It is not only about producing a few hit films, but life is also bigger than films. Out industry has a lot of sensitive people, the need is to make them all join hands constructively.''



''Artistes can put life above commerce because they are sensitive. An artist will never prefer money over someone’s life. An artiste’s heart is accommodating. That’s the reason people get disappointed.''

He added. Joshi also talked about how the industry got divided among them some supported Rhea Chakraborty and others backed the late actor Sushant.



As per the reports submitted to the CBI, the six-member team of forensic doctors of AIIMS ruled out the murder angle. In the reports, they stated that there was 'no injuries on the body of the actor other than of hanging' nor was 'presence of any seductive material' detected.



Sushant was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14.