Prabhas starrer Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire keeps its date for December release 

Contrary to reports, Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire is not getting pushed to a later date. The film is set to clash at the box office with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki and there were reports that the film's release has been pushed to avoid a clash with Dunki. But the latest reports state that the makers have decided to stick to the December release date.



Since its announcement, the masses have been anticipating the fresh and powerful combination of two giant forces: Prashanth Neel and superstar Prabhas. Following the launch of the first teaser, the anticipation among the fans and the audience has been sky-high.



In a recent development, it has been heard that the trailer of the actioner will arrive by November end or early December.



The news about the trailer is sure to bring a happy smile to the faces of fans of Prabhas who are waiting to witness the star in the action avatar. Moreover, the Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire also marks the biggest collaboration of the two powerhouses of Indian cinema, the KGF director Prashanth Neel and Baahubali star, who are coming together for the first time to create this mega action-packed cinematic spectacle.



Hombale Films produced Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire is helmed by filmmaker Prashanth Neel and the actioner boasts of the ensemble cast of Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Jagapathi Babu. The film will arrive in cinemas on December 22nd in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu Kannada and Malayalam.