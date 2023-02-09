Prabhas and Kriti Sanon to get engaged in Maldives? Here's the truth

Is another B-town couple getting hitched? Rumours have been rife for the past few days that Prabhas and Kriti Sanon are all set to get engaged in Maldives in the coming week. The 'Adipurush' stars have been linked to each other for a while now and even though Sanon has earlier denied dating Prabhas, the rumours around their relationship refuse to die down. Now, the internet is buzzing with the news of their engagement.



On Wednesday, however, a source close to Prabhas clarified the news and stated that there was no truth to it. "There is absolutely no truth to the stories doing rounds and it's just a figment of someone's imagination. Both Prabhas and Kriti are co-stars and anything that suggests otherwise shouldn't be believed. "



While there were rumours of the two dating for while, it gained more prominence when actor Varun Dhawan, Kriti's co-star in 'Bhediya' teased her on the sets of the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa'. Dhawan hinted that Kriti is dating her 'Adipurush' co-star but shied away from naming him.



During the show, Varun had said, "Kriti ka naam isiliye nahi tha kyunki Kriti ka naam kisi ke dil me hai. Ek aadmi hai jo Mumbai me nahi hai, vo iss waqt shooting kar raha hai Deepika Padukone ke saath (Kriti's name is not here because her name is in someone's heart. That man is not in Mumbai because right now he is shooting with Deepika Padukone)."



Kriti Sanon later clarified in an Instagram story that the "rumours are absolutely baseless."