Prabhas' 25th film to be directed by 'Kabir Singh' maker Sandeep Reddy

It's finally official. Prabhas' 25th film will be directed by filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, best known for directing 'Arjun Reddy' and its Hindi remake 'Kabir Singh'.



Titled 'Spirit', the film will be released in eight languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Mandarin, Japanese and Korean.



The producers of 'Spirit' said Sandeep has penned a never-before-seen story for Prabhas and the project will be mounted on a massive scale.



Prabhas is at present shooting for `Salaar` and `Adipurush`. He has also lined up Nag Ashwin`s `Project K`. He is likely to start shooting for 'Spirit' next year.



T-Series Entertainment, which has been associated with Prabhas for `Saaho`, `Radhe Shyam` and more recently `Adipurush`, will also produce Prabhas 25 in association with UV Creations.

