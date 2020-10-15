Post Malone wins big, BTS creates history: Billboard Music Awards 2020 winners list

Oct 15, 2020

At Billboard Music Awards 2020, Post Malone who was leading the nominations with 16 nominations, was also the big winner of the night, with a total of nine awards.

After a long delay, Billboard Music Awards finally took place on October 15. The musical night which was initially scheduled to take place on April 29, but was halted due to Covid-19. The event took place at a crowd less theatre, observing social distancing and was broadcasted live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

This year, Post Malone, who was leading the nominations with 16 nominations, was the big winner of the night, with a total of nine awards, including the Top Artist. Followed by Billie Eilish, who took home top Billboard 200 album, top female artist and top new artist trophies.

Here is the list of winners

Top Artist: Post Malone

Top New Artist:  Billie Eilish

Chart Achievement: Harry Styles

Top Male Artist: Post Malone

Top Female Artist: Billie Eilish

Top Duo/Group: Jonas Brothers

Top Billboard 200 Artist: Post Malone

Top Hot 100 Artist: Post Malone

Top Streaming Songs Artist: Post Malone

Top Song Sales Artist: Lizzo

Top Radio Songs Artist: Jonas Brothers

Top Social Artist: BTS

Top Touring Artist: Pink

Top R&B Artist: Khalid

Top R&B Male Artist: Khalid

Top R&B Female Artist: Summer Walker

Top R&B Tour: Khalid

Top Rap Artist: Post Malone

Top Rap Male Artist: Post Malone

Top Rap Female Artist: Cardi B

Top Rap Tour: Post Malone

Top Country Artist: Luke Combs

Top Country Male Artist: Luke Combs

Top Country Female Artist: Maren Morris

Top Country Duo/Group: Dan + Shay

Top Country Tour: George Strait

Top Rock Artist: Panic! At The Disco

Top Rock Tour: Elton John

Top Latin Artist:    Bad Bunny

Top Dance/Electronic Artist: The Chainsmokers

Top Christian Artist:  Lauren Daigle

Top Gospel Artist: Kanye West

Top Billboard 200 Album:  Billie Eilish 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?'

Top Soundtrack: 'Frozen II'

Top R&B Album: Khalid 'Free Spirit'

Top Rap Album: Post Malone 'Hollywood’s Bleeding'

Top Country Album: Luke Combs 'What You See Is What You Get'

Top Rock Album: Tool 'Fear Inoculum'

Top Latin Album: J Balvin & Bad Bunny 'Oasis'

Top Dance/Electronic Album: Marshmello 'Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set'

Top Christian Album: Kanye West 'Jesus is King'

Top Gospel Album: Kanye West 'Jesus is King'

Top Hot 100 Song: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus 'Old Town Road'

Top Streaming Song: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus 'Old Town Road'

Top Selling Song: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus 'Old Town Road'

Top Radio Song: Jonas Brothers 'Sucker'

Top Collaboration: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello 'Señorita'

Top R&B Song: Khalid 'Talk'

Top Rap Song: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus 'Old Town Road'

Top Country Song: Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber '10,000 Hours'

Top Rock Song: Panic! At The Disco 'Hey Look Ma, I Made It'

Top Latin Song: Daddy Yankee ft. Snow 'Con Calma'

Top Dance/Electronic Song:  Ellie Goulding x Diplo ft. Swae Lee 'Close To Me'

Top Christian Song: for KING & COUNTRY 'God Only Knows'

Top Gospel Song: Kanye West 'Follow God'

