Post Malone wins big, BTS creates history: Billboard Music Awards 2020 winners list

After a long delay, Billboard Music Awards finally took place on October 15. The musical night which was initially scheduled to take place on April 29, but was halted due to Covid-19. The event took place at a crowd less theatre, observing social distancing and was broadcasted live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.



This year, Post Malone, who was leading the nominations with 16 nominations, was the big winner of the night, with a total of nine awards, including the Top Artist. Followed by Billie Eilish, who took home top Billboard 200 album, top female artist and top new artist trophies.



Here is the list of winners



Top Artist: Post Malone



Top New Artist: Billie Eilish



Chart Achievement: Harry Styles



Top Male Artist: Post Malone



Top Female Artist: Billie Eilish



Top Duo/Group: Jonas Brothers



Top Billboard 200 Artist: Post Malone



Top Hot 100 Artist: Post Malone



Top Streaming Songs Artist: Post Malone



Top Song Sales Artist: Lizzo



Top Radio Songs Artist: Jonas Brothers



Top Social Artist: BTS



Top Touring Artist: Pink



Top R&B Artist: Khalid



Top R&B Male Artist: Khalid



Top R&B Female Artist: Summer Walker



Top R&B Tour: Khalid



Top Rap Artist: Post Malone



Top Rap Male Artist: Post Malone



Top Rap Female Artist: Cardi B



Top Rap Tour: Post Malone



Top Country Artist: Luke Combs



Top Country Male Artist: Luke Combs



Top Country Female Artist: Maren Morris



Top Country Duo/Group: Dan + Shay



Top Country Tour: George Strait



Top Rock Artist: Panic! At The Disco



Top Rock Tour: Elton John



Top Latin Artist: Bad Bunny



Top Dance/Electronic Artist: The Chainsmokers



Top Christian Artist: Lauren Daigle



Top Gospel Artist: Kanye West

Top Billboard 200 Album: Billie Eilish 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?'



Top Soundtrack: 'Frozen II'



Top R&B Album: Khalid 'Free Spirit'



Top Rap Album: Post Malone 'Hollywood’s Bleeding'



Top Country Album: Luke Combs 'What You See Is What You Get'



Top Rock Album: Tool 'Fear Inoculum'



Top Latin Album: J Balvin & Bad Bunny 'Oasis'



Top Dance/Electronic Album: Marshmello 'Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set'



Top Christian Album: Kanye West 'Jesus is King'



Top Gospel Album: Kanye West 'Jesus is King'

Top Hot 100 Song: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus 'Old Town Road'



Top Streaming Song: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus 'Old Town Road'



Top Selling Song: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus 'Old Town Road'



Top Radio Song: Jonas Brothers 'Sucker'



Top Collaboration: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello 'Señorita'



Top R&B Song: Khalid 'Talk'



Top Rap Song: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus 'Old Town Road'



Top Country Song: Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber '10,000 Hours'



Top Rock Song: Panic! At The Disco 'Hey Look Ma, I Made It'



Top Latin Song: Daddy Yankee ft. Snow 'Con Calma'



Top Dance/Electronic Song: Ellie Goulding x Diplo ft. Swae Lee 'Close To Me'



Top Christian Song: for KING & COUNTRY 'God Only Knows'



Top Gospel Song: Kanye West 'Follow God'