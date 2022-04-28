Post Malone new album ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’ to release on this date

For all the die-hard fans, Post Malone's new album is almost here!

After a much wait, Malone has finally announced his upcoming album 'Twelve Carat Toothache'. The album will release on June 3.



The singer shared the exciting news on his social media account with a simple message along with a blurry red image.



''Twelve Carat Toothache. June 3rd,'' the tweet reads.

This will mark his first work on the Mercury Records label, the revival of which was announced by Republic Records, as per Variety.



Meanwhile, Malone who has been teasing the album's small details for a year now had revealed the title of the album earlier this year during an interview with Billboard.



The Grammy nominee singer dropped the lead single 'One Right Now' with The Weeknd last year. The song debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100.