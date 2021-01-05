Popular talk show host Larry King moved out of ICU, continues to be COVID positive

Veteran talk show host Larry King is now out of danger. He has reportedly been moved out of the intensive care unit at a Los Angeles hospital and is breathing on his own.

He was admitted to a hospital following citing breathing difficulties as he continues to suffer from COVID-19.

Larry King was moved to the ICU on New Year's Eve.

It’s reported that the 87-year-old host even shared a video phone call with his three sons post being transferred from ICU.

Larry King is best known as host of the Larry King Live interview show that ran in prime time on CNN from 1985 to 2010.