Pop star Olivia Rodrigo joins Joe Biden to urge youth to get COVID-19 vaccine

Singer Olivia Rodrigo who became an overnight success with hit song’ Driver’s License’ now wants people to think positively about the COVID-19 vaccine and get their jabs as soon as possible to curb the spread of the virus.

The 18-year-old pop star and internet sensation was at the White House this week to meet with US President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci as part of the administration’s efforts to encourage younger Americans to get a COVID vaccine shot.

As part of the Joe Biden's administration's initiative, Olivia Rodrigo was set to tape a joint social media message with the president and the nation’s top infectious disease expert. She also made an appearance at the start of the daily White House press briefing “to help spread the message of the importance of youth vaccination.”

As part of her official message, she said, “It’s important to have conversations with friends and family members encouraging all communities to get vaccinated.”

The singer’s visit comes as the Biden administration is focusing its efforts on making people between the ages 12 to 27 get a shot.