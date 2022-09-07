'Ponniyin Selvan' trailer: Mani Ratnam's period drama looks visually stunning

The trailer of filmmaker Mani Ratnam's grand period drama 'Ponniyin Selvan' was unveiled at a star-studded ceremony on Tuesday in Chennai. The multi-starrer film features some of the most prominent names of Indian cinema including Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, Jayram Ravi, Prakash Raj, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan among others.



The three-minute long video is comprised of many visually grand frames and begins with a narration by Kamal Haasan. The film tells the story of the Chola Dynasty and how the rivalry among them poses a threat to the dynasty itself.

Watch the trailer of 'Ponniyin Selvan' here:

The trailer introduces to Vikram's Aditha Karikalan, Jayam Ravi's Arunmozhi Varman and Karthi as Vanthiyathevan. The three men play sword-wielding warriors who ride horses and go on missions. Trisha Krishnan and Aishwarya Rai play Kundavai and Nandini respectively. Their characters presumably belong to the royal family. According to reports, Aishwarya will be seen in dual roles. She will play Nandini, the princess of Pazhuvoor, who is on a mission to seek vengeance, as well as Mandakini Devi in the historical drama. The film also stars Sobhita Dhulipala in a key role.



Like most of Ratnam's films, 'Ponniyin Selvan' too has music composed by AR Rahman. The film will be released on September 30 in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.