PM Narendra Modi asks Milind Soman, 'Are you really that old?' during Fit India Dialogue 2020

Indian Prime Minister on Thursday interacted with fitness icons of the country as part of the 'Fit India Dialogue' to promote fitness and health.



While interacting with actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman, PM Modi asked a question that has been on everyone's mind for a long time.



"Whatever you say your age is - are you really that old or is it something else?," PM Modi asked the Soman who at 55, is one of fittest stars India knows of.



Soman smiled and said, "Many ask me, are you 55? They wonder how I can run 500 KM at this age. I tell them my mother is 81. I want to be like her when I reach that age. My mother is an inspiration for me and many others."



PM Modi, jokingly referring to the former supermodel as 'Made in India Milind' in a reference to a popular 90s msuic video that Soman had starred in. Modi revealed that he had watched five times a forwarded video of Soman's mother doing push-ups in absolutre awe.



Milind Soman also reminded the PM that how the older generation was used to walking up to 50 kkms and women in rural areas still walk miles to fetch water.



"But in cities we are sedentary. The more we keep sitting, our energy and fitness goes down. It is normal for any person to do 100 KM a day," he added.



The actor also sugegst that to keep fit one did not necerssarily needs gym equipments but mental strength. "Gyms and machines are not necessary. I can be fit at 8 by 10 foot space in home. You only need mental strength," he said.



When Soman asked Modi how he handled the stress that came with his job of being the leader of a country like India, the PM said, "When we serve others instead of ourselves, without any greed but with a sense of duty, then there can be no stress. Instead, you get more energy. Also, pratispardha (competition) is a sign of fitness when it is healthy."



PM Modi also interacted with Virat Kohli among others as a part of the same initiative.