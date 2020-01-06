Piyush Goyal hosts dinner for Bollywood celebrities to discuss CAA, few turn up

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal hosted a dinner on Sunday in Mumbai for Bollywood celebrities to discuss the recently passed Citizen Amendment Act. The dinner took place at Grand Hyatt in Mumbai.



Celebrities like Bhushan Kumar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Prasoon Joshi Anu Malik, Abhishek Kapoor, Kunal Kohli, Vipul Shah, Urvashi Rautela, Kailash Kher, Ranvir Shorey, and Anil Sharma were present for the event.



Several media reports stated that prominent filmmakers like Karan Johar, Kabir Khan and others were also invited but chose to give the event a miss citing prior commitments.



CAA and the subsequent protests that broke out across the country has had several prominent Bollywood celebrities raising objection to it. Many have taken to social media to express their disastification over CAA.



On Sunday, National working president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), JP Nadda had also held a door to door campaign to create awareness on CAA in Vaishali area of Ghaziabad.



In a bid to dispel rumours against the CAA, the BJP has launched a campaign to generate awareness among the people regarding the citizenship law.