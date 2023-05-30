Pine Cone first look: Onir's new film celebrates love from a queer gaze

Director Onir, a maverick filmmaker and a strong voice for the LGBTQ community, has unveiled the first poster for his highly anticipated film, Pine Cone. The film serves as a powerful advocate for a true representation of the LGBTQ community in cinema coming from lived experiences. Pine Cone is set to open South Asia's largest queer film festival, Kashish, on 7th June, promising to captivate audiences with its layered love story of a gay man as he navigates through love, loss and desire.

As an out and proud gay man, Onir has dedicated his career to crafting narratives that celebrate the LGBTQ community and their journey towards love, equality and acceptance. Pine Cone is yet another remarkable addition to his portfolio, exploring queer desire sans filters while challenging stereotypes.