Perfume brand Jo Malone apologises to John Boyega after he is cut out of the Chinese version their ad

British perfume brand Jo Malone has apologized to actor John Boyega after the actor was replaced in the Chinese version of the brand's advertisement that he helped create.



The original aftershave commercial featured Boyega walking around Peckham, the neighbourhood where he grew up and was titled as the 'London Gent. The advertisement also spoke about his Nigerian roots.



However, the ad shown in China saw Boyega replaced with the Chinese star Liu Haoran. Now, the brand has admitted that the move was a misstep.



The actor only found out what had happened when the reshot advert was posted on Twitter. In a statement provided to The Hollywood Reporter, Jo Malone said, "We deeply apologise for what, on our end, was a mistake in the local execution of the John Boyega campaign."



"John is a tremendous artist with great personal vision and direction. The concept for the film was based on John's personal experiences and should not have been replicated."



The company also said that it recognised "this was painful and offence was caused", adding: "We respect John, and support our partners and fans globally. We are taking this misstep very seriously and we are working together as a brand to do better moving forward."

This isn't the first time that Boyega has been deleted from a China-based ad.



He played the lead in 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' but the Chinese posters had either removed him or put him the background with other non-white actors.



Ever since the #BlackLivesMatter movement gained momentum, Boyega has spoken out about racism in Hollywood.